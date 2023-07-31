Cole Strange Suffers Injury In Patriots Training Camp Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — A key member of the New England Patriots’ offensive line suffered an apparent leg injury early in the first padded practice of training camp.

Starting left guard Cole Strange limped off the field and received medical attention Monday morning after appearing to injure his left knee during a 1-on-1 blocking rep against defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.

It was the first 1-on-1 rep of camp for Strange, who was taken to the athletic training shed for evaluation by team trainer Jim Whalen. The severity of his injury was not immediately clear, but the 25-year-old grabbed at his knee immediately after the play and was in visible discomfort.

Strange, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, started every game at left guard as a rookie last season, playing 93.5% of New England’s offensive snaps.

The Patriots already were dealing with an injury to starting right guard Mike Onwenu, who is on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. Onwenu has yet to take the field in training camp. Nor has offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who is on the non-football injury list.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown also was limited Monday, exiting the main practice field after warmups. Fourth-round rookie center/guard Jake Andrews missed the last two practices, and guard Chasen Hines joined Strange in the medical shed midway through Monday’s session.

Longtime practice squadder Bill Murray has been the next man up at right guard in Onwenu’s absence. Rookie fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi could be an option at left guard if Strange is forced to miss time.

UPDATE: Strange eventually emerged from the medical shed and rejoined the team, but did not take any additional reps.