Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

“Dickie V,” as he’s known to basketball fans, tweeted Wednesday he had surgery in Boston and tests revealed he has vocal cord cancer. Vitale shared he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments, which doctors told him was his best path forward.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, noting how his doctor feels it is “entirely possible.”

You can check out his tweet here:

This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma ! pic.twitter.com/pu61XJSm43 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 12, 2023

The 84-year-old Vitale, who has been with ESPN since 1979, previously was treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He was incredibly transparent with fans during his recovery and celebrated being cancer-free in April 2022.