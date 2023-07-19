Less than one hour after it was reported that Zack Martin was considering not showing up to training camp due to his contract situation, the Dallas Cowboys star made a not-so-subtle change to hint his skillset and importance to the organization.

Martin, who’s been selected to six All-Pro teams with a First Team honor in four of the past five seasons, was named to the “Madden 24” 99 Club on Wednesday. The eight-time Pro Bowler is the first offensive guard since 2003 to be named to the list, the video game announced.

It prompted Martin to change his profile picture on Twitter, again, less than an hour after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported about his unhappiness.

Schefter reported Martin feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market” and was unhappy about Dallas’ lack of interest in restructuring his contract. Martin, who restructured his contract for the fifth straight year this offseason, is scheduled to make approximately $7 million less than the league’s highest-paid guards.