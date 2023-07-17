Derrick Henry Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Joining Titans

In wake of Sunday’s development, Derrick Henry no longer is the only star among the Titans’ offensive skill group.

That distinction belong to Henry last season after Tennessee inexplicably traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Titans are about to have a new No. 1 wide receiver in Nashville, as the organization reportedly has come to terms with DeAndre Hopkins on a two-year deal worth up to $32 million.

Tennessee had not formally announced the move as of early Monday morning, but Hopkins effectively confirmed his next NFL chapter with a tweet and an Instagram post featuring Henry on Sunday. The photo elicited a response from the two-time league rushing leader himself.

“Let’s work gang !” Henry wrote in the comment section of Hopkins’ post, coupled with a pair of flexing emojis.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact Hopkins has on the Titans, who went 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign. Multiple sportsbooks didn’t bat an eye after news of the blockbuster signing broke, opting to keep Tennessee’s Super Bowl LVIII number and 2023 win total the same even with Hopkins on board.

Perhaps that’s due to the Titans’ precarious quarterback situation. It’s unclear who will be under center for Tennessee come Week 1, and one could argue none of the franchise’s options in house inspire much optimism.