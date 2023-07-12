Did CBA Prevent Celtics From Re-Signing Grant Williams?

The Celtics hoped to keep Grant Williams, but they ultimately let the 24-year-old walk.

Boston traded the four-year forward to the Dallas Mavericks for multiple second-round draft picks. Williams signed an extension with his new team that paid him over $13 million a year — a price the Celtics reportedly were not going to go over.

The Celtics potentially could be facing the second apron of the luxury tax from the new collective bargaining agreement. Boston wants to re-sign Jaylen Brown this season and Jayson Tatum next season — both stars are eligible to sign supermax contracts that amount to $500 million.

However, the CBA might not have been the main deterrent to signing Williams, according to the former Celtics forward.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it was fully that,” Williams told Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. “The CBA can make it difficult for teams, but it doesn’t PREVENT teams from making the moves they really want to make.”

On if he believed money wasn’t the cause for concern, Williams added: “

“Potentially,” Williams said. “I don’t know. It was one of those things where I think both sides just did what’s best for each.”

Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, which created more competition at the frontcourt. It’s likely the Celtics didn’t want to add more investment to players that wouldn’t see significant minutes. Oshae Brissett was signed on a cheaper deal to potentially fill Williams’ role.