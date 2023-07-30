Kiké Hernández is back with the Dodgers, but he almost landed with Major League Baseball’s other Los Angeles club when he left Boston.

Not actually, but Hernández jokes about the scenario during a recent appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast. Hernández, who boasts one of the biggest personalities in all of baseball, provided some “breaking news” with a nugget about the Red Sox’s initial attempt to trade him.

“Yeah, I heard I was gonna go to the Angels first,” Hernández said. “At the last minute, the Angels said, ‘No, we can’t trade (Shohei) Ohtani straight up for Kiké. So, we’re gonna have to nix the trade.’ I ended up going to the Dodgers.”

Hernández can take solace in the fact that the Halos aren’t going to trade Ohtani for anyone. The Angels formally made the dual-threat phenom unavailable in the lead-up to the MLB trade deadline, even though they’ve hovered around .500 for most of the season and Ohtani is playing on an expiring contract.

LA instead chose to be buyers, a strategy that’s also been employed by Hernández’s Dodgers. We’ll see if either club makes many more moves before Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET when the trading window closes.