Evan Turner doesn’t want to hear any slander about his decade-long NBA career.

And Turner, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2010 NBA Draft, made that quite clear Monday when he clapped back at at Twitter account that was trying to throw shade.

The account pointed out the lack of success by players selected No. 2 overall from 2009 to 2012. The group included Memphis Grizzlies’ 2009 selection Hasheem Thabeet, Minnesota Timberwolves 2011 draftee Derrick Williams, then-Charlotte Bobcats’ 2012 selection Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Turner.

“You’re right, My life has def been surreal,” Turner quote-tweeted the initial post, which referenced how the string of second overall picks was “surreal.”

10 years

8 playoff appearances

100m



You’re right, My life has def been surreal.

“Now I can sit and talk shit like skip bayless” https://t.co/xnS7rP1GuU — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 10, 2023

Turner not only had the longest career of those four, but he also was the most successful. He played in 705 NBA games over the course of 11 seasons, two of which for the Boston Celtics.