Kemba Walker will attempt to rebuild his basketball career overseas.

The former Boston Celtics All-Star signed with EuroLeague club AS Monaco, as announced by the club Friday. It will be the first time the 33-year-old has played professional basketball overseas.

“First, you have to know that he came to Monaco incognito a few years ago with other Nike athletes,” sporting director Oleksiy Yefimov told BeBasket, per machine translation. “I think it was in 2019. … Not only will we get a great quality player, an incredible talent but also a great human being. We expect him to fit in very well on the (court) but also off it. I have the intimate conviction that he will arrive in Monaco with the right attitude: With humility and ready to work. It is a unique chance to (acquire) a player of this level and at the same time a personality that will suit our club very well. This signature also represents an important step in the development of the AS Monaco brand. …”

Walker played nine games with the Dallas Mavericks last season. He was waived in January before his contract was guaranteed. The UConn product’s best game last season was against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 22 where he scored 32 points on 12-for-25 shooting in 41 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-time All-Star was close to signing with an Italian team last season but nothing transpired after initial talks in January. Walker’s knee injuries have hurt his chances of signing with an NBA team. He’ll hope he can impress teams to become a midseason addition next season.

Monaco won its first French pro league title last season after sweeping Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in the finals. The club finished third in the EuroLeague.