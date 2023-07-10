Chicago Cubs manager David Ross wasn’t about to coast into the MLB All-Star break, and he made sure home plate umpire Alex McKay was held to the same standard at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Merely two pitches into the bottom of the first inning — the first of which was called an automatic ball — Ross emerged from the dugout. Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks was down 2-0 in the count against New York Yankees leadoff man Gleyber Torres with the game scoreless. Things were just getting started.

Ross couldn’t have cared less. He clearly was displeased with how the game was trending and wanted to put a stop to it quickly.

“You got one (expletive) game before you get a break and you’re that (expletive) bad already?” Ross shouted at McKay, as overheard on the network broadcast and shared on Twitter by Awful Announcing.

“Why?!”

You can listen to it here.

Safe to say Ross’s message both to McKay and his ballclub was loud and clear. The Cubs ultimately left Yankee Stadium with a 7-4 victory and a series win.

Chicago now enters the MLB All-Star break third in the National League Central with a 42-47 record, 6.5 games back of a playoff spot.