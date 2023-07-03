Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts To Participate In 2023 Home Run Derby

Former Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts is looking to continue adding to his already versatile resume.

Betts, who’s already won a World Series, is a multi-time All-Star and was named the American League MVP in 2018, aside from a prolific professional bowling career on the side, is looking for his next challenge and he found it: the Home Run Derby. After being nominated as an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, Betts confirmed his participation this year.

“I’ma do it, have fun with it and we’ll see what happens,” Betts said Thursday, per SportsNet LA. “I’m 5’9″, 170 pounds. I don’t think that many guys my size win the Home Run Derby and when I told my mom, she wasn’t too thrilled. She told me, ‘I didn’t raise you to come in last.’ So the goal now is not to come in last.”

Second homer of the night? Mookie's in his bag. pic.twitter.com/BLrVd3efro — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2023

Making the sport of baseball, along with other athletic endeavors for that matter, the derby might pose Betts’ greatest challenge since debuting back in 2016. The climb for the derby mountaintop includes a star-studded lineup of competitors who’ll push Betts to the limit come start time.

Here is the full list of Home Run Derby participants, courtesy of MLB:

— Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

— Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners)

— Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

— Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

— Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays)

One crucial element in the preparation process for any Home Run Derby participant — aside from selecting a flashy pair of spikes and batting gloves — is choosing who will take the mound and pitch to you. However, Betts already has that covered, calling upon teammate and fellow National League All-Star Clayton Kershaw.

“Clayton,” Betts revealed. “I’ve had some really good coaches. Some really, really good coaches and Clayton is probably my favorite of all time. And the main reason is not (because) of what he teaches me, it’s just cause of how much he holds me accountable.”

Last season Betts experienced no shortage in power, hitting a career-high 35 home runs with the Dodgers and he’s right on track to surpass that milestone this season, having already launched 22 through 79 games played.

The derby is scheduled for July 10 at 8 p.m. ET. from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, a day before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.