Blasting a 413-foot home run wasn’t the only way Rafael Devers provided entertainment to baseball fans Sunday night.
As the latest player to wear a microphone for “Sunday Night Baseball,” Devers brought smiles and laughs to those watching ESPN’s broadcast of the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the Mets. From talking about his monster contract extension to his favorite ice cream flavor, there was no shortage of highlights from Devers’ third-inning spotlight.
Boston’s star third baseman also was forced to make a play while mic’d-up. With one out and one on in the frame, New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo skied a pop fly down the third-base line that forced Devers to battle through the lights and haul in the baseball. The two-time All-Star even acknowledged the difficulty of the play, letting out an “aye yai yai” for millions to hear.
Devers’ appearance on national television drew rave reviews from baseball fans on Twitter.
ESPN will handle the broadcast duties for Wednesday night’s matchup between the Red Sox and the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Following Sunday’s scenes, perhaps the Worldwide Leader will try to facilitate an encore performance from Devers.
