Blasting a 413-foot home run wasn’t the only way Rafael Devers provided entertainment to baseball fans Sunday night.

As the latest player to wear a microphone for “Sunday Night Baseball,” Devers brought smiles and laughs to those watching ESPN’s broadcast of the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the Mets. From talking about his monster contract extension to his favorite ice cream flavor, there was no shortage of highlights from Devers’ third-inning spotlight.

Boston’s star third baseman also was forced to make a play while mic’d-up. With one out and one on in the frame, New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo skied a pop fly down the third-base line that forced Devers to battle through the lights and haul in the baseball. The two-time All-Star even acknowledged the difficulty of the play, letting out an “aye yai yai” for millions to hear.

Devers’ appearance on national television drew rave reviews from baseball fans on Twitter.

Devers mic'd up is an absolute treat — Red Sox Kap (@kap_sox) July 23, 2023



can we get Devers mic’d up everyday 🤣🤣 — Bill O’brein SZN⚡️ (@jstilloading) July 24, 2023

LMFAO Devers catching that foul ball while he's mic'd up was pure comedy — Andrew Freedman (@afreedman21) July 23, 2023

I get it’s unconventional, but the in game mic’d up with Devers is fantastic. Shows off a completely different side of a player and the game. #DirtyWater — Ryan Holt (@CondorsHolty) July 24, 2023

Devers delivers comedy, catching a pop while mic'd up on SNB. Great guy. #RedSox — Dave Bismo (@DaveBismo) July 24, 2023

Rafael Devers mic'd up is just delightful. — D.W. Davis (@dan_davis86) July 23, 2023

Rafael Devers mic’d up is must watch tv — Hoerner Mark (@BrunoOjer) July 23, 2023

ESPN will handle the broadcast duties for Wednesday night’s matchup between the Red Sox and the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Following Sunday’s scenes, perhaps the Worldwide Leader will try to facilitate an encore performance from Devers.