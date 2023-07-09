Fans Will Love How Former Celtics Draft Pick Described Oshae Brissett

Adding Oshae Brissett to the Boston Celtics roster was perfectly in line with what president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said when the club introduced Kristaps Porzingas.

Stevens wants to add players to accentuate the current roster, and Brissett does just that according to former Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith, who played with Brissett in Indiana after Boston dealt him in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon.

“He plays with a lot of energy, a lot of effort, and a lot of hustle,” Nesmith told NBS Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “He’s going to do well there.”

Brissett is entering his fifth year in the NBA, averaging 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds across 172 games, and would most likely join the wing rotation in the absence of Grant Williams.

“I feel like right now is a time for me to get to that next level, be in the playoffs and do everything I can to win those games,” Brissett told Forsberg. “This team is trending in the right direction and I feel like now we have a lot of great pieces to really get over that hump. I’m excited to get to training camp and start and just build.”

Brissett added he understands what his role for the Celtics will be alongside stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

“Well, they got the rock, they can do what they want,” Brissett said. “I’m gonna go crash and rebound. And I feel like I got the easy job. That’s what they do and I’m excited to play with them, excited to watch, excited to be a part of the team and be out there and show what I can do.”

Brissett also said he has “nothing to prove” after joining the historic franchise.