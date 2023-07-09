Three years after the Red Sox ended the “Curse of the Bambino,” Boston added another piece of hardware to its trophy case.

The 2007 Major League Baseball season was one to remember for the Red Sox, who finished off the campaign with a World Series title. Boston entered the playoffs with momentum after winning the American League East for the first time since 1995 and went on to sweep two of its three postseason series.

That 14-game October journey featured a number of memorable moments, including these five that will never be forgotten by diehard Red Sox fans.

ALDS Game 2 — Manny Ramirez walk-off home run

One of Ramirez’s clutchest home runs in a Boston uniform brought his team to within one win of the AL Championship Series. With the Red Sox and the Angels deadlocked at 3-3 with two outs in the ninth inning at Fenway Park, Ramirez obliterated a game-ending, three-run home run off six-time All-Star closer Francisco Rodríguez. The vaunted slugger, ever the showman, stood at home plate with both hands in the air before he cycled the bases and leaped into a pile of teammates waiting to celebrate him.

ALCS Game 6 — J.D. Drew grand slam

Drew’s debut season in Boston wasn’t always easy for the mild-mannered outfielder, but few will remember those struggles thanks to this memorable blast.

After falling into a 3-1 hole against the Indians in the ALCS, the Red Sox needed to win a second straight game in order to keep their World Series hopes alive. With two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning at Fenway Park, Drew was given an opportunity to open the floodgates and put Cleveland on its heels. The 1997 second-overall pick delivered, depositing a grand slam to dead-center field to give the Red Sox a commanding 4-0 early lead.

How significant was the round-tripper? Drew, who almost never showed any emotion on the field over the course of his 14-year MLB career, let a fist pump fly as he rounded first base before a raucous Boston crowd.

ALCS Game 7 — Coco Crisp catch/Jonathan Papelbon celebration

It was primarily the bats that lifted the Red Sox to the ’07 AL pennant, but it was a web gem that sealed the deal in the series finale.

Despite a nine-run lead in the ninth inning, Boston turned to Papelbon to secure the final three outs and punch the club’s ticket to the World Series. With two down, Casey Blake jumped all over a first-pitch fastball from the star closer and launched a fly that was ticketed for the deepest part of the yard. There would be no extra bases for Blake, though, as Crisp turned on the after-burners and caught the ball in stride before crashing into the wall.

Although Crisp’s terrific catch was the final play of the game, it wasn’t the final highlight that evening in Boston. Amid the Red Sox’s celebration of their second Fall Classic berth in four years, the charismatic Papelbon had the crowd roaring with an Irish jig by the pitcher’s mound.

World Series Game 1 — Dustin Pedroia leadoff home run

After launching a big-time home run in Game 7 against Cleveland, Pedroia kept it rolling from jump street in his first-ever World Series appearance.

The Red Sox got off on the right foot against the Rockies thanks to the ’07 AL Rookie of the Year, who took Jeff Francis deep on the second pitch he saw from the Colorado starter. The baseball didn’t land on the Mass Pike, but it was hit just far enough to clear the Green Monster and give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The game-opening round-tripper also helped Pedroia get through security in Colorado later in the series. According to longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons, Pedroia was stopped by Rockies security as he entered Coors Field for Game 3 since he didn’t have his credentials. The ever-confident second baseman told the guards to go to Colorado’s clubhouse and ask Francis about him.

World Series Game 4 — Championship-clinching out

Much like the 2004 Cardinals, the ’07 Rockies didn’t stand a chance against the Red Sox on baseball’s biggest stage.

After winning the first three games of the World Series by a combined score of 25-7, Boston completed a sweep of Colorado with a 4-3 Game 4 win at Coors Field. The Rockies gained some life in the bottom of the eighth inning when a Garrett Atkins two-run home run trimmed the Red Sox’s lead to one, but Colorado was no match for Papelbon in the ninth.

The star closer retired the side in order and closed out his perfect frame with a strikeout of Seth Smith. From there, Papelbon launched his glove toward the sky, ripped off his hat and caught an elated Jason Varitek after the trusted backstop went airborne toward the mound. A swarm of fired-up Red Sox quickly formed on the diamond as the organization celebrated a second title in four years.