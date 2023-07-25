Five Memorable Red Sox Performances Vs. Braves At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox are fresh off of a series win over the New York Mets at Fenway Park over the weekend. The homestand continues as another National League East team comes to town — the Atlanta Braves.

With limited interleague opportunities until recent years, the Braves made their first trip to Fenway Park as Atlanta’s franchise in 1997.

In that span, the Red Sox have had a selection of standout performances in those contests, from complete-game shutouts to walk-off home runs.

Here are five of the most memorable individual Red Sox performances against the Braves at Fenway Park.

Cody Ross – June 24, 2012

The Red Sox offense rolled against Atlanta behind a pair of home runs from Cody Ross in a 9-4 win. Ross launched a breaking ball for a three-run homer to the Green Monster seats in the fourth inning to get the scoring started. One inning later, the Boston outfielder deposited another long ball into the stands, this time on a two-run shot.

Ross hit 22 home runs during the 2012 season in Boston.

Dustin Pedroia – April 27, 2016

On an early April evening at Fenway, Dustin Pedroia came out hot with a chance to ignite the Red Sox lineup. With Boston up 2-1 in the second inning and the bases loaded, Pedroia smacked a fastball the other way off of Bud Norris that hit off of the right field foul pole for a grand slam.

In the eighth inning, Pedroia launched his second homer of the night on a new life at the plate. In his at-bat against Jason Grilli, a foul ball fell in between two Braves to keep Pedroia at the dish, who then golfed a breaking ball into the first row of the Monster seats.

The second baseman finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and 5 RBI in Boston’s 9-4 win.

Nick Green – June 21, 2009

Fans may remember Nick Green’s one season in Boston as he and Alex Gonzalez held down the shortstop position in 2009. Of the six home runs Green hit in a Red Sox uniform, this one against Atlanta stands out.

With the score tied at five, Green stepped to the plate with a chance to send the Fenway fans home happy. On the first pitch of the ninth inning against Jeff Bennett, Green slapped an opposite field home run around the foul pole in right field to deliver the Red Sox the 6-5 win.

Josh Beckett – June 20, 2009

As the lone pitching representation on this list, Josh Beckett preluded the Green homer the previous day with a masterpiece on the mound.

The right-hander dominated the Braves in a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits with seven strikeouts in nine scoreless innings against Atlanta.

Boston scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings behind Beckett in a 3-0 victory.

Mike Lowell – May 19, 2007

In a season that culminated with the 2007 World Series Most Valuable Player award, Mike Lowell was a proven run producer for the Red Sox all season long. The veteran third baseman showed that with a big day at the plate against Atlanta.

In the fifth inning, Lowell clubbed a grand slam off to extend the Boston lead to 7-0. He added an RBI single an inning later in a 4-for-5 effort with five RBIs.

The Boston bats crushed their way to a 13-3 win over the Braves in the first game of a doubleheader.

Honorable Mention: Pedro Martinez and Jeff Frye – June 4, 1999

This 1999 meeting of the Braves and Red Sox has to gain recognition. For the time period, Jeff Frye pulled off a rare baseball play as he stole home in the 5-1 win.

On the mound, Pedro Martinez turned in one of his many dominant outings of his Cy Young Award-winning 1999 season. The Hall of Famer tossed a complete game against Atlanta, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and a whopping 16 strikeouts against the Braves lineup.

This gem marked one of five shutouts for Martinez in a year in which he struck out a career-best 313 batters.