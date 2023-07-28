The Boston Red Sox head back out to the West Coast for the second time in two weeks to begin a series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

With still a fairly short history of regular interleague play, this series marks just the fifth time the Red Sox have visited the Bay Area to take on the Giants.

Boston is 6-5 all-time at what is now Oracle Park in San Francisco against the Giants.

Over those games, the Red Sox have seen a handful of quality outings on the mound and clutch hits at the plate.

With that being said, here are five of the most memorable Red Sox individual performances in San Francisco against the Giants:

David Ortiz – June 18, 2004

The 2004 season, especially in October, featured numerous big hits from David Ortiz as he built his legacy with Boston. The summer was no different.

In Boston’s 14-9 win over the Giants, the lefty slugger went 3-for-6 with a pair of run-scoring singles and a two-run homer to drive a big day for the offense with four RBIs.

Jon Lester – June 27, 2010

From Boston’s championship year to San Francisco’s championship year in 2010, Jon Lester took the ball for the Red Sox and delivered a gem.

The southpaw pitcher allowed a run in the first inning. After that, Lester baffled Giants hitters and went scoreless the rest of the way in a complete-game performance. In nine innings of work, Lester allowed just five hits and one earned run with just one walk and nine strikeouts.

The lineup gave Lester four runs of run support in the first three innings as Boston earned a 5-1 victory.

Felix Doubront – Aug. 21, 2013

The Boston offense more than took care of Felix Doubront with 12 runs of support. The lefty took that lead and ran with it, tossing eight innings of one-run ball on just five hits with three strikeouts.

The Red Sox earned a resounding 12-1 victory to take two games out of three from the Giants.

Jon Lester – Aug. 19, 2013

Doubront was not the only Boston left-hander to dazzle in the team’s 2013 visit to San Francisco.

In his second appearance on this list, Lester nearly went the distance in the Bay Area yet again. This time, Lester dominated the Giants for 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball with six hits allowed, just two walks and three strikeouts.

Brandon Workman relieved Lester in the ninth to secure a 7-0 shutout win.

Xander Bogaerts – June 7, 2016

In this extra-innings matchup, Xander Bogaerts stepped up for Boston. With the score tied at three and the bases loaded in the tenth inning, Bogaerts battled through an at-bat and blooped a two-run single into center field to take the lead.

Craig Kimbrel locked down the Giants for the save in the bottom half of the innings as the Red Sox scratched their way to a 5-3 win.