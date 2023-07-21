The Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets reconvene at Fenway Park this weekend for a three-game series with two teams trying to get hot before the trade deadline.

Even with new scheduling styles for Major League Baseball, this series marks just the eighth all-time meeting between the Red Sox and Mets at Fenway Park, in addition to the games played in Boston during the 1986 World Series. The Mets won that series in seven games for the franchise’s second championship.

In the regular season, the Mets made their first trip to Boston in 1998. Since the Red Sox, the team has had multiple individuals step up in this matchup.

Here are five of the most memorable Red Sox individual performances against the Mets at Fenway Park.

Kyle Schwarber – Sept. 22, 2021

Boston’s headlining acquisition of the 2021 trade deadline kept his bat hot against a team he saw before in 2021.

As a member of the Washington Nationals, Kyle Schwarber hit seven home runs against the Mets prior to being dealt to the Red Sox.

In this meeting against New York, Schwarber’s power stood out yet again. The lefty slugged a solo home run in the first inning off of Taijuan Walker to put the Red Sox up 1-0.

Just one inning later, Schwarber lifted a ball that was above the strike zone over the right field fence for a three-run home run to extend Boston’s lead.

His two home runs in the first two innings propelled Boston to a 12-5 win. Schwarber went 3-for-4 with the two long balls, four RBIs and 10 total bases to heat up the Red Sox for a deep playoff run in 2021.

Josh Beckett – June 28, 2006

Boston’s right-hander pitched deep into this contest in a strong win for the Red Sox.

Beckett earned the win after 7 2/3 innings of work, allowing just two runs on a pair of solo home runs while striking out seven Mets.

Boston earned the 10-2 win after scoring eight runs off of old friend Pedro Martinez, who signed a free-agent deal with the Mets after the 2004 season. It was Martinez’s only career start against the Red Sox in his Fenway return.

Tim Wakefield – June 6, 1998

In just the second-ever regular season meeting between the clubs at Fenway Park, Tim Wakefield floated a gem and kept New York hitters off balance throughout the game.

The knuckleballer went eight innings with three strikeouts and just one run allowed.

Wakefield did earn the loss in this game as the only run that scored came around when he balked as the Mets escaped with a 1-0 win.

Steve Avery – June 8, 1998

To close out the inaugural regular season series between the Red Sox and Mets at Fenway, the 28-year-old tossed his best outing of the season.

Avery delivered seven scoreless innings on Sunday Night Baseball, allowing just three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Reliever Rich Garces finished off the final two frames to complete the four-hit shutout of the Mets in a 5-0 win for the Red Sox.

Troy O’Leary – July 14, 2000

The left-handed bat for the Red Sox produced in the middle of the order throughout this game.

O’Leary went for 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and three RBIs for Boston.

The Mets did, however, score three runs in the final two frames for a 6-4 comeback victory at Fenway Park.