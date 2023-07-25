Five Wild Patriots Preseason Touchdowns You May Have Forgotten

The New England Patriots return to Foxboro this week as NFL training camp gets underway ahead of the 2023 season.

As players take the field, preseason games will be right around the corner. While these games are often focused on position battles and the development of young players, these contests can flash some excitement on scoring plays as well.

While there can be many to choose from, here are five preseason touchdowns you may have forgotten about.

Danny Etling – 2018 Preseason

Etling came to New England as a rookie out of Louisiana State University. While he mainly competed to add extra depth to the quarterback room, Etling took a chance to make a play with his legs.

In the fourth quarter of the 2018 preseason finale against the New York Giants, Etling faked a hand-off on a zone read and took off around the edge down the right sideline. The quarterback had nothing but room ahead as he ran untouched for an 86-yard rushing touchdown.

The score proved to be the difference in the game as the Patriots held on for a 17-12 win.

Austin Carr – 2017 Preseason

During the 2017 preseason, the Patriots hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars before the teams rematched five months later in the AFC Championship game.

In this contest, undrafted rookie receiver Austin Carr showed off his athleticism with a twisting, leaping catch for a touchdown in the back of the end zone for a New England touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to keep the Patriots within striking distance.

Jacksonville went on to win the game 31-24, but Carr caught attention for his highlight reel grab among five catches for 44 yards.

The rookie out of Northwestern did not make the team and instead went on to play four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Rob Gronkowski – 2010 Preseason

As one of the all-time greats at his position, Gronkowski made a statement to the league during his first preseason in 2010.

In a shootout contest with 71 total points against the then-St. Louis Rams, Gronkowski hauled in a pair of touchdowns from Tom Brady. His first score from 14 yards out remains memorable as the tight end made the catch and dragged a St. Louis linebacker from the six-yard line to the goal line as he dove and extended the ball for the touchdown.

Gronkowski caught a 20-yard score from Brady as well in the second half.

The Rams won 36-35 on a last-second field goal, but Gronkowski put his name on the map with his performance.

Rhamondre Stevenson – 2021 Preseason

The 2021 preseason brought extra attention with a strong incoming draft class featuring Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson.

In an effort to gain more touches with starter Damien Harris, Stevenson broke a long run to the end zone in the preseason opener against Washington. The fourth-round pick took a toss to the right and accelerated 91 yards for his second score of the night.

New England won the game 22-13 behind the two touchdowns from Stevenson.

As Stevenson served as a backup that year, he blossomed into the starting back with a monster workload and over 1,000 yards on the ground in 2022.

Jonas Gray – 2015 Preseason

Do you remember Jonas Gray? The running back who punished the Colts for four touchdowns on Sunday Night Football during the 2014 season?

He also had a highlight touchdown in the preseason. One year later, Gray suited up in the preseason opener in 2015 still looking to establish his place in New England.

Gray took a run to the right, bounced it outside and rolled 55 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Packers won the opener 22-11, but it added an extra highlight for Gray in his Patriots’ career.