Isaiah Wynn won’t be able to hit the ground running in Miami.

Wynn, who signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in May, will start training camp on the team’s physically unable to perform list. Speaking with the media Wednesday morning, Mike McDaniel revealed Wynn landed on the PUP list due to an injury he suffered while working out on his own this summer, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Miami’s head coach did not specify the nature of Wynn’s ailment but suggested he’s not far away from a return.

The 27-year-old offensive lineman is no stranger to setbacks. Drafted by the Patriots with the 23rd overall pick in 2018, Wynn was sidelined for his entire rookie season due to a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason. The Georgia product also dealt with a toe injury and a knee issue across his five-year New England tenure, which also was marred by suboptimal play when he was healthy.

As for Wynn’s former team, the Patriots are dealing with their own O-line issues at the outset of camp. That position group accounted for two of New England’s three absences from Wednesday’s practice, as Mike Onwenu and Calvin Anderson are on the PUP and non-football injury lists, respectively.