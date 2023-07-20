Former Red Sox outfielder Mike Cameron used himself to fill in one square of the Immaculate Grid on Wednesday.

Immaculate Grid is like Sudoku, but instead of using numbers to fill in the squares, athletes are used. Users must fill in players that correspond to the team(s), descriptions or statistics across the top and down the left side of the nine-square template.

Cameron took to Twitter to show the board he featured himself on. The box he put himself in was “100+ RBI Season Batting” and “All-Star,” and he was a part of the .03% to do so.

He fits the categories since the ex-Red Sox was an All-Star with the Seattle Mariners in 2001, the same year he had over 100 RBIs (110). The 50-year-old reunited with the Mariners and is now a special assignment coach for the team.

Yeah, yeah I know🤷🏿‍♂️ I mean if you aren’t the President of your own fan club then who the hell is it gonna be🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/8myZXoF4VN — MIKE CAMERON (@_mcameron44) July 19, 2023

The former Red Sox’s completed board resulted in a rarity score of 28. His 16-year career included two seasons with Boston in 2010 and 2011.

Cameron’s Immaculate Grid also featured former Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes. Gomes won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and also spent 2014 with the team. Gomes was used for the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays square, having also played for those two teams.

It was funny to see Cameron both participate and use himself in the Immaculate Grid.