Grant Williams Bids Farewell To Celtics, Boston With Heartfelt Tweet

A few weeks after trading Marcus Smart, the Celtics organization said goodbye to another important piece of their recent playoff runs.

Boston on Wednesday sent forward Grant Williams to Dallas in a three-team trade that also included the San Antonio Spurs. Williams is set to join the Mavericks on a reported four-year, $54 million deal, which marks the first big contract of the 2019 first-rounder’s young NBA career.

A few days after news of the Williams trade broke, the 24-year-old took to Twitter to offer a parting message to the Celtics franchise, his now-former teammates and the city of Boston.

“To the Celtics, the city and my brothers: Thank you for your belief in me and support through all of our seasons of basketball and life,” Williams tweeted Saturday night. “I’m beyond grateful to have been a part of this organization & will forever have love for the people that surrounded me in this experience.”

Earlier in the week, Williams acknowledged he’s “excited” to join the Mavericks, who are led by star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Not as thrilled about the move was former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who believes Boston will be hard-pressed to replace Williams’ tenacity and grit.