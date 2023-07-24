Grant Williams Discusses Most ‘Frustrating’ Moments With Celtics

Former Celtics forward Grant Williams opened up about one of the most meme-inducing moments during his tenure with Boston — the infamous “Imma make both” free throws in Cleveland.

Talking with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, Williams admitted telling Donavan Mitchell he was going to make the shots was the most frustrating moment of his career, but learned very quickly to laugh at himself.

“That night was probably the most frustrated I was,” Williams said. “I think I have two or three moments like that in the league where I’ve actually been upset with myself.”

As frustrated as Williams was in the game, he made sure to laugh at himself on Twitter a few days later.

“(There was a) ‘What’s the most I’m not him moment in history?’ and I just tweeted, ‘Imma make both,'” Williams laughed. “It was one of those things that I know I’m gonna have a ‘Gilbert Arenas moment’ for the rest of my career because of it.”

IMMA MAKE EM BOTH https://t.co/6BI0dinhrX — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) April 11, 2023

Williams wasn’t out of the hot seat that quickly though, the 24-year-old was asked to elaborate on the other “frustrating” moments by “Green With Envy” podcast host Adam Taylor.

“I would say the Donovan Mitchell moment in terms of missing the free throws in Cleveland,” Williams explained. “I would say, really the Miami Heat over the past (few years) that’s the same moment, in a way. Those two were definitely frustrating for me.

“And then I think my second year really just how I approached, and I played in that year. I could have definitely improved a little bit more than I had,” Williams continued. And I was frustrated by that. So those were probably the three biggest moments in my career in terms of frustrations. But I feel like you’ve grown because of things like that. You don’t always have success. You got to have some failures along the way.”