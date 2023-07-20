Heavy doses of nostalgia have crept up among NFL fanbases again this offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday became the latest franchises to unveil old-school throwbacks with varying levels of feedback. The Seattle Seahawks also showed off their slick silver helmet and throwback blue jersey, a combination which already has won over fans.

It’s fair to think all the recent uniform talk might have caused Patriots fans to want to jump in another time machine themselves. The Patriots showed off their red “Pat Patriot” throwbacks last season, the first campaign they were allowed to do so after the NFL approved the alternate helmet rule.

Well, perhaps the latest exercise by SportsLogos.net could provide that twist. The outlet on Wednesday showed how modern NFL helmets would look in classic colorways.

Check out the Pats’ concept look here — as well as ones for the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.

And while the “Pat Patriot” white helmets with red jerseys remain loved by fans, a combination of the classic white helmet with the “Flying Elvis” logo works pretty well, too.

The Patriots wore their “Pat Patriot” throwbacks twice last season, doing so against the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.