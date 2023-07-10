Eight of Major League Baseball’s premier sluggers will swing for the fences Monday night in Seattle.

The stage is set for the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday. A new Home Run Derby champion will be crowned before the Midsummer Classic, as reigning champion Juan Soto is not in this year’s field.

The tournament will be held in a bracket format and will kick off with these first-round matchups:

Luis Robert Jr. vs. Adley Rutschman

Pete Alonso vs. Julio Rodríguez

Mookie Betts vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Adolis García vs. Randy Arozarena

Here’s how to watch the derby online and on TV:

When: Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN