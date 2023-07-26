BOSTON — As the Red Sox approach the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline, manager Alex Cora weighed in on their World Series chances ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Boston has posted an impressive 13-5 record over the month of July thus far, making many improvements in the process.

The Red Sox skipper made note of some teams that have taken home the World Series title in recent years, although many didn’t expect them to, including the 2021 Boston squad that came close two years ago.

“We were one call away and one win away to get to the World Series (in 2021). It’s too early for that, right? You saw the Braves a few years ago, nobody thought they were going to win the championship and then they hired a few guys and they were able to win it,” Cora told reporters in pregame media availability. “The Nationals a few years ago, nobody thought they were going to win it and they did.

“I always think my teams have a chance to win the World Series. That’s the way I see it, and that’s why I work on a daily basis,” the Red Sox manager continued. “I still feel that way. Do we have to work for that? Yeah, of course. We gotta get better.”

The Red Sox look to extend their three-game win streak and continue to improve against the Braves with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.