The emergence of Brayan Bello has caused countless Red Sox fans to daydream about the organization’s ceiling should the right-hander continue to make significant strides as he has this season.

And despite the fact the 24-year-old won’t hit free agency until after the 2028 campaign, some already are questioning what a contract extension might look like with hopes Red Sox brass will keep him over the long term. Those fans will be happy to hear that Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero told The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey the organization would like to have Bello stick around.

Bello expressed he would appreciate the opportunity, too.

“I do want to stay here long-term,” Bello told McCaffrey, through translator Daveson Perez, in a story published Monday. “This is the organization that gave me a chance to be somebody so I’d love to stay here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bello, however, is going to great lengths to keep his focus on his performance this season.

“If (the Red Sox) did speak to my representatives I don’t know, because I told them if there are any extension talks I don’t want to hear about it in-season, because I want to focus on finishing my season good so that good things can happen for me,” Bello said through his translator.

That mindset certainly is working for Bello. He has a 3.14 ERA in 15 starts this season and a 2.51 ERA in his last seven starts over 46 2/3 innings.

He’ll have the opportunity to continue to improve on that standing Wednesday when he takes the mound for the Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is set for 3:37 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.