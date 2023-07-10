How Celtics Great Paul Pierce Reacted To Marcus Smart Trade

The Boston Celtics entered last season with pretty much the same team intact, plus the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, that made an appearance in the NBA Finals in 2022.

But the Celtics didn’t take the same route this offseason, altering their core by trading away Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and shipping Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade.

Boston’s new-look roster, highlighted by the acquisition of 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis to join Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, has the approval of Paul Pierce, even if it’s tough for the Celtics great to come to grips with the organization parting ways with Smart.

“The roster looks good,” Pierce said on NBA TV on Sunday night when he attended Boston’s Summer League game against the Washington Wizards, as transcribed by the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. “The main thing is you got Jayson there and hopefully Jaylen Brown signs a long-term deal, you bring in Porzingis. So, I’m a little disappointed in getting rid of Smart but maybe some change was needed. But hopefully it can help them get over the top.”

Pierce understands that with Smart no longer part of the mix, the Celtics will miss the veteran guard’s vocal leadership. And Pierce is calling on mostly Tatum, whose leadership skills have been questioned since joining the NBA, to be the one to fill that void.

“It has to be filled from a number of guys,” Pierce said. “I think it’s time for Jayson Tatum to step up to a bigger leadership role along with Jaylen Brown and be a bigger voice in the locker room. I think it’s that time and I think if he’s able to do that, it’ll carry the team a long way.”