FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones and Bill Belichick have put last season’s tension and frustration behind them, according to the Patriots quarterback.

Asked about his current relationship with New England’s head coach, Jones said he and Belichick are “good” and are viewing the upcoming 2023 campaign as a “fresh start.”

“I think we’re good,” the third-year quarterback said Wednesday after the Patriots’ first training camp practice. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all talked about is just having a fresh start.

“I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about, and this year, it’s all about just working together, right? You’ve got to come up with a plan and then obviously talk about it and execute it, so I’m excited for that part of it.”

Jones reiterated his excitement over the arrival of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who’s garnered rave reviews from players since replacing Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Back in May, Jones remarked on how “normal” the Patriots’ offense felt with O’Brien running things — a stark departure from the dysfunctional dumpster fire that Patricia and Judge oversaw in 2022.

“For me, I’m just trying to be really consistent,” said Jones, whose sophomore season was defined by his on-field outbursts and sideline screaming. “Try not to ride the wave and just stay my course, and hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that, too. I think Coach O’Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we’re going to learn every day what we do well. Then from there, you just move forward and execute the play. So I’m definitely excited for that.”

With key newcomers like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki coming aboard along with O’Brien, Jones said the Patriots’ offense is focused on fostering “trust” as the preseason approaches.

“At the end of the day, (my teammates) need to feel confident in me, and I need to feel confident in them,” the QB said. “I think that’s built through trust. I think that’s the big word here for this training camp is ‘trust,’ and that’s going to come through trial and error. It’s going to come through good in bad.

“It’s not always going to be great, so just having that positive mindset and just staying the course and running my race and bringing people along with me.”

Positive vibes were hard to come by for this unit a year ago, and reports of drama between Belichick and Jones swirled throughout the offseason. Belichick stoked that speculation by repeatedly declining to commit to Jones as his starting QB over popular backup Bailey Zappe. Jones’ name even appeared in trade rumors back in the spring.

It’s far too early to declare New England’s offense rescued and Jones’ standing as a franchise signal-caller secure, but this does seem to be the “fresh start” all parties needed.