Justin Turner at second base for the Red Sox has been a rare sight this season, but that doesn’t mean Boston doesn’t consider him a reliable option there.

Even after committing a late-game misplay during his third start at second base in 94 games played thus far, during Boston’s 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday, the trust in Turner remains in place.

“He’ll tell you he can make those plays,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Like I’ve been saying all along, there’s a give and take, right? He hasn’t played second in a while and there’s gonna be plays that he hasn’t seen in a while. But if you talk to him, he’ll be the first one to say, ‘I should make those plays,’ but I understand where we are at and the balance of what we’re trying to accomplish and sometimes it’s gonna be like that but most of the times he’ll make the routine plays.”

Turner did partake in completing a clutch double play in the eighth inning, helping the Red Sox escape an initial bases loaded, no-out jam to keep a comeback over the Mets within reach.

The defensive versatility is just an added sweetener to the impact Turner has already delivered in the batter’s box amid his age-38 season with Boston. He’s led the team in runs (60) while also batting .286 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs, totaling 103 base hits — ninth in the American League.

The Red Sox have a shot at redemption against the Mets in Game 2 of their day-night doubleheader, starting at 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park.