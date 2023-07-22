Corey Kluber made his first rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Friday.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher came on in the second inning against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field. The right-hander had one strikeout and gave up one hit in two innings of action.

“I thought it was a good first step,” Kluber told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Not perfect. But all in all, I was happy with the way I commanded the ball.”

The 37-year-old has been on the 15-day injured list since June 21 with right shoulder inflammation. Kluber struggled with his command before entering the IL but knew he had to make improvements. Manager Alex Cora opened the door for Kluber to re-enter the rotation, but the two-time Cy Young winner isn’t fretting about a role as a starter or in the bullpen.

“I think that’s getting ahead of ourselves,” Kluber said. “I’m really just trying to get back to being healthy and trying to be a part of the team and contribute. That’s where my mind is at right now, not on what role it’s going to be or anything like that.”

Trevor Story also made his first rehab appearance at Double-A Portland, and the shortstop went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run. The veterans’ arrival this weekend has been a great learning opportunity for the top prospects that are with the Sea Dogs.