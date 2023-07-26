FOXBORO, Mass. — Maybe Trent Brown really did sit out the bulk of spring practices over a contract dispute. And maybe the monstrous offensive tackle still isn’t happy with his current Patriots deal.

However, for at least one day, Brown said all the right things and looked like a player ready to put his best foot forward.

Back in the spring, Brown, who skipped voluntary OTAs, missed the first day of minicamp due to an arguably dubious travel issue. He showed up for Day 2 but looked out of shape and spent the vast majority of the session on the lower rehab field. New England then canceled the third and final day of minicamp.

Predictably, and justifiably, fans and pundits wondered what version of Brown the Patriots would get at training camp — if they’d get any version at all. But Wednesday should ease some of those fears, at least for the time being.

Brown was on the field for the first training camp practice — meaning he must’ve passed his physical and conditioning test — and was a full participant while handling the top left tackle spot. He also appeared to be in far better shape than when reporters last saw him.

“I feel good,” Brown said after practice. “I feel like I’m ready to go. … Taking it day by day.”

Brown has battled injuries throughout his career but played a full 17-game slate last season. And he intends to replicate that durability in 2023.

“Take the same approach to the offseason so that I can be available and here for my team,” Brown said of his mindset over the summer.

But what about that contract? After all, Brown re-signed last year on right-tackle money but wound up paying left tackle. As such, he’s inarguably underpaid for his position.

“Cross that bridge when we get there,” he said when asked whether he wants to stay in New England long-term.

” … I don’t know what’s going on, what conversations are taking place. … I’m just doing what’s asked of me and what’s necessary for me to be even deserving of (a contract).”

Brown can be hit or miss during press availabilities. Sometimes he’s in great spirits and offers engaging answers; other times he seems upset about something. Wednesday’s news conference definitely belongs in the former category, despite how his remarks might read in text form.

That said, Brown did leave some meat on the bone when asked why he reported to camp earlier than other Patriots veterans.

“I just do what I’m asked,” he said.