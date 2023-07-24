So much for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots being an “unsexy” product entering the 2023 NFL campaign, huh? Because a team lacking ratings potential and outside interest wouldn’t command one of the league’s top broadcast crews two times in a three-week span.

And that’s the spotlight the Patriots will be under in September.

CBS Sports announced Monday the network’s lead team including play-by-play man Jim Nantz, color commentator Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will be in New England in Week 1. The Patriots will host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. It also happens to be the same day the Patriots will honor future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who retired this offseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently views the Patriots as a 4.5-point home underdog against the Eagles.

New England and Philadelphia were chosen over other intriguing matchups like Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers and an AFC West divisional matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos.

The network’s No. 1 group then will return to Gillette Stadium in Week 3 when Belichick and the Patriots host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. That contest is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be the second consecutive week Nantz and company will be on the call for the Jets.

The selection of Patriots-Jets isn’t as surprising given the rest of CBS’ slate will feature non-divisional matchups. Plus, Belichick against Rodgers is a product that always will attract an audience.

The probability New England gets a network’s top broadcast team thereafter might depend on how they perform in those two contests. New England currently has four primetime games on its schedule.