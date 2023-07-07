Is Future Now? Bruins Won’t ‘Block’ Prospects From NHL Roster

The Boston Bruins will look a lot different in 2023-24.

Though they are still waiting on word from Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the B’s lineup has already seen significant turnover in the early portion of the offseason.

Boston saw Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall, Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton all depart following the start of free agency, choosing to quickly fill some of those roster holes by signing Milan Lucic, Morgan Geekie, James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Shattenkirk. Those aren’t one-for-one changes, however, meaning the Bruins could have to look elsewhere to build out a competitive roster for 2023-24.

That’s where the organization’s top prospects will come into play, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

“I don’t think we’re in business to just block people. I think we’re in business to provide opportunity when a player steps forward,” Sweeney said Friday, per team-provided transcript. “We had veteran players who were in the minors this year and other players were playing in front of them. In the case of (Shattenkirk) we had one opportunity from a standpoint to bring in that veteran player that slotted in pretty well for us. That does not mean that Ian Mitchell or (Alec) Regula or Reilly Walsh won’t outperform either (Shattenkirk) or somebody else and they won’t be on our team.”

Though he mentioned players with NHL experience like Mitchell, Regula and Walsh when talking about defenseman that could push for a spot in Boston, Sweeney also made it clear that top prospect Mason Lohrei would be given a chance as well.

“Mason has been right out in front; he expects to challenge for a spot this year,” Sweeney said. “… He’ll go through the progressions of rookie camp and play in some exhibition games, and we’ll see where he’s at. He’s healthy. A year ago, he was recovering from knee surgery and has made some nice gains in all the areas that he’s needed to be back at full strength. You love the size; you love the puck poise. The execution and the pace of play are probably going to dictate when it translates, but we’re excited about his trajectory and what he can bring to our organization.”

Sweeney also made mention of 2022 second-round pick Matthew Poitras, sharing that a call to the show could very well be an option for the 19-year-old.

“Well, he only has two options. He is either going to come back and play in the OHL or he’ll play in Boston,” Sweeney said. “… I think he’s a pass first guy, but he sneaky has a really good shot. So, maybe that just needs to develop a little more and know when to be selfish in certain situations, but he’ll get a chance in camp to hopefully see that translate. I think he’ll play — I know (Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery) was talking about different players and opportunity and we’ll see.”

In Lohrei and Poitras, the Bruins have two prospects with top-line/pairing potential. Lohrei finally made the jump to the AHL last season and is clearly pushing for a roster spot, while Poitras scored 95 points (16 goals, 79 assists) over 63 games in the OHL. That isn’t even to mention Fabian Lysell, Boston’s scoring machine that is determined to push for a spot as well.

The future may not be so bleak after all.