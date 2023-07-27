Those inside the Miami Dolphins organization are waiting eagerly for an update on star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was carted off the practice field Thursday with an apparent knee injury.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland told reporters after practice that while nobody had an official diagnosis on Ramsey, the team is “worried.”

“Everybody’s worried about him, but I’m not really sure what’s wrong,” Holland told reporters, per Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley.

Jevon Holland is first to the podium and of course is asked about Jalen Ramsey. Holland chatted with Ramsey while he was receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/lT5IV5qIaF — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Ramsey’s injury reportedly took place at the end of practice. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Ramsey went down holding his left knee after going against Tyreek Hill in a practice rep.

Holland chatted with Ramsey as he received medical attention, asking if he was OK while exchanging a handshake.

“I don’t really know too much information about the situation,” Holland said. “I’m not a professional so I’m not going to diagnose him. My expertise is on the field.”

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. If Ramsey suffered any sort of long-term injury, it certainly would impact Miami, especially in the AFC East against quarterbacks like Buffalo’s Josh Allen Allen and the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers.