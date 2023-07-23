Joel Embiid Trade? 76ers Reporter ‘Absolutely’ Can See Knicks Pursuit

Maybe Joel Embiid playing for an NBA franchise other than the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t crazy to believe, after all.

The 2023 MVP hinted at playing for another organization last week when he expressed his desire to win a championship. And after doing so, Embiid quickly became the subject of trade speculation.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes Embiid could be dealt. And the 76ers reporter explained why the New York Knicks, specifically, would make sense for Embiid.

“I would say the Knicks. (Knicks president) Leon Rose used to be his agent. Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while,” Pompey said Saturday while appearing on SirusXM NBA Radio. “And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping a hold of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Joel Embiid asks out.

“… I can see that absolutely happening.”

Pompey’s sentiments do come after reports of the contrary, though. SNY’s Ian Begley reported Thursday the 76ers have “no appetite, no plans at all” to trade Embiid to the Knicks or anywhere else.

“Actually, Embiid and the team both envision a scenario where Embiid finishes his career in Philly,” Begley said on SNY a few days after Embiid’s initial comments. “As of right now, I think you can slow down on any trade speculation regarding Joel Embiid even with that James Harden situation kind of up in the air in Philly.”

As for Harden, the 10-time NBA All-Star reportedly requested a trade earlier this offseason. While Harden reportedly wants to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers apparently want to keep him in Philadelphia.