FOXBORO, Mass. — Still just getting his feet wet with New England, there’s already one Patriots tradition newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster understands.

The Patriots have had a strong run of slot receivers for over two decades, starting with Troy Brown while Wes Welker and Julian Edelman starred in that role years later as well.

Smith-Schuster looks to be the next wideout in line to thrive at that position in a Patriots uniform.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure. If anything, I embrace the pressure. I love it,” Smith-Schuster said after the second day of training camp practice on Thursday outside of Gillette Stadium. “And yes, you are right, the slot position has been a big tradition here with Troy to Edelman to all these great guys who have been in this position. And it’s an honor to play that position. But being able to play inside, outside, moving around, but having that opportunity to say that I’m on the inside, it’s really nice. It’s a compliment.”

Smith-Schuster takes the place of Jakobi Meyers in the Patriots offense this season. Meyers, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, had plenty of production from the slot, leading all Patriots receivers in catches each of the last three seasons.

Smith-Schuster, who already gained praise from head coach Bill Belichick, should provide the Patriots with more explosiveness in the passing game, something that wasn’t a strength of Meyers despite his steady nature. Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes last season — the third-most in his NFL career — for 933 yards and three touchdowns while winning a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran pass-catcher, who is entering his seventh season in the league, was a big focal point in Bill O’Brien’s new-look attack Thursday, with the Patriots offense mainly working in the red area during a non-padded practice. Starting quarterback Mac Jones connected with Smith-Schuster twice on touchdown passes.

That heavy workload could be consistent for Smith-Schuster as he currently appears at the top of the Patriots wide receiver hierarchy with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton behind him. And even with that, Smith-Schuster is just looking to be ready for whatever comes his way.

“I think every day is different,” Smith-Schuster said. “You just never know. When your number is called, you kind of make the plays. Some days, some guys may get more, some guys may get less. There’s only one football. You have so many guys that are talented on this team. So, it just goes to show that when the ball is your way, just make your play.”