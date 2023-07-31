Football fans and media members alike often hear stories about Bill Belichick’s great sense of humor, which often are tough to believe when you think about how the Patriots head coach handles himself at the podium.

Well, Belichick apparently was bringing the laughs at the outset of New England’s training camp.

At the beginning of one of the Patriots’ practices last week, Belichick approached Kendrick Bourne and said something to the wide receiver before the two bumped fists. While most probably thought New England’s longtime coach was giving Bourne constructive criticism, he was actually busting his chops.

“Yeah, a teachable moment. He said something funny,” Bourne told reporters Sunday, per a team-provided video. “I’ll tell y’all what he said. He said, ‘You’re sweating already, we haven’t even started yet.’ It was funny.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Bourne’s underwhelming 2022 season might suggest otherwise, the seventh-year pro insisted he has a “good relationship” with Belichick and “enjoys” being coached by him. In fact, the 27-year-old believes he’ll maintain a relationship with Belichick not just when he’s done playing in New England, but even after he’s moved on from the NFL.