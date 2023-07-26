Kyle Dugger Would ‘Love’ To Stay With Patriots Entering Contract Year

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is on the precipice of a big fat payday.

The versatile defender is entering his fourth season with the Patriots, earmarked to take on a bigger leadership role in what is one of the most complex systems in all of football. If he can maintain the same level of production he showcased the past two seasons (170 tackles, seven interceptions, three defensive touchdowns) while leading New England’s defense, he’ll earn a nice contract in return.

That could come from the Patriots, but it could also come from elsewhere.

New England rosters a number of players set to hit free agency in 2024, with Dugger, Michael Onwenu and Josh Uche headlining the group as first-time free agents. In taking a look at the Patriots’ way of dealing with similar situations in the past, one could become worried that a deal won’t get done.

Not Dugger, though.

“I’d love to play ball here,” Dugger said at the Patriots’ first training camp practice Wednesday. “As far as everything else, I kind of leave that to my agent. I’m just focused on playing ball while I’m here.”

Dugger has been posed with the question multiple times this offseason, giving similar answers each time. The 27-year-old shared back in June that he enjoyed playing for the organization but understands there’s a business side to the NFL.

That business side presents an unfortunate reality, as Dugger could receive a big chunk of change from a different team if the Patriots don’t extend him. It might not matter how much the former Division II product enjoys New England at that point.