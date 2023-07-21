The Boston Red Sox have been inconsistent across the board, yes, but there’s an argument to be made that injuries to the pitching staff have been the main source of their issues.

Boston has been unable to pull away from the pack fighting for an American League Wild Card spot, seeing every pitcher of its intended Opening Day staff spend a significant amount of time on the injured list. Chris Sale, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Corey Kluber have all spent more time on the IL than in the rotation.

Despite the injuries, the Red Sox remain competitive and in the hunt in the AL. There’s no doubt Boston will do its homework on the pitching market as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches, which is why we’re taking a look at one pitcher that seemingly checks all the boxes.

Info:

Name: Kyle Hendricks

Position: Starter

Age: 33 (December 7, 1989)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Throws: Right

2023 stats*:

11 games, 64 innings

3-4 record, 3.38 ERA, 42 strikeouts

1.063 WHIP, 4.21 FIP, 133 ERA+

5.9 K/9, 1.4 BB/9, 4.2 K/BB

Career stats*:

234 games (233 starts), 1,376 2/3 innings

90-65 record, 3.45 ERA, 1,121 strikeouts

1.146 WHIP, 3.82 FIP, 121 ERA+

7.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9, 3.69 K/BB

*through July 20

Why Hendricks makes sense for Red Sox:

There isn’t a single team in baseball that Hendricks doesn’t make sense for.

The 33-year-old had been the model of consistency throughout his career with the Chicago Cubs. He’s become a team legend, despite never having the best stuff. If you glanced at those number above, you’d know he’s extremely efficient with his pitches — which make his starts fly by. Hendricks’ history would make him an attractive target for anyone, but especially Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who has found value veteran starting pitchers since joining Boston (Martin Perez, Garrett Richards, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, Corey Kluber). This would be an acquisition that would cost more than the others, but would yield a pitcher with a much higher ceiling than any of the others at this point in his career.

Hendricks is a soft tosser, but his changeup/sinker mix would play well at Fenway Park with only three MLB stadiums (San Francisco, Detroit, Kansas City) having a lower expected home run percentage.

Why Hendricks doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

In a season where its rotation can’t stay healthy, would Boston really considering a guy who made his season debut on May 25?

This move could feel like a lateral one to Red Sox fans. He’s also sitting on a team option, which should help the Cubs yield a hefty return should they choose to trade him. Is acquiring an aging pitcher worth giving up some future assets? Bloom’s history says no.

Verdict: Hendricks will be one of a few starting pitchers on the market whose trade value is a question mark. His eventual landing spot will depend on which teams around the league decide on selling or not.

Prediction: The Cubs will keep Hendricks on board for the remainder of the season, eventually picking up his option and shipping him off this winter.