Mac Jones enters his third NFL season in New England with a chance to rebound and return to the potential he showed during his rookie season.

Jones exhibited a reminder of his capabilities during a youth clinic for NOBULL held at the Patriots’ practice facility this week.

While throwing to the young athletes, Jones uncorked a deep ball for a 70-yard touchdown to flash his arm strength and downfield accuracy.

Who says you’ve gotta wait two weeks to see some Patriots football, huh?!?



One lucky YMCA Metro West camper hauls in a bomb from Mac Jones — inside the Patriots bubble for a NOBULL youth clinic — that goes for a 70-yard touchdown he’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/EHr1EU6tPL — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 12, 2023

True, there was no pass rush and no pads, but New England’s passer reminded spectators of his arm talent and his abilities ahead of the 2023 season with some fun just a few weeks ahead of training camp in Foxboro, Mass.