Mac Jones Highlights Patriots Offseason Program Award Winners

It’s an all-important third season for Mac Jones with the New England Patriots given the tumultuous campaign the quarterback endured last year.

But it already seems like this season is off to a better start for Jones.

Jones highlighted a group of 12 Patriots players who were named offseason program award winners by the team, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday. Joining Jones from the offensive side were center David Andrews, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki and left guard Cole Strange, who received a heap of praise from Bill Belichick on Friday prior to New England’s third training camp practice.

Members of the defense who were recognized as offseason program award winners were linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Chris Board, defensive backs Myles Bryant and Jabrill Peppers and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. Special teams recipients were Matthew Slater and Brendan Schooler.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones appears at an early crossroads in his young career. He regressed significantly, along with the rest of the Patriots offense, last season even though some of that had to do with Bill Belichick appointing Matt Patricia to oversee the offense.

Jones’ emotions bubbled to the surface many times with him throwing on-field temper tantrums and those visible outbursts seemed to create a rocky relationship with Belichick, who reportedly tried to shop the signal-caller this offseason.

Jones said he and Belichick are “good” this season with a clean slate in front of them. And by having a strong offseason with the Patriots, it could just be the tone-setter Jones needs for this critical season for the quarterback and franchise.