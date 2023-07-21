It’s not surprising when a franchise announces an injury because well, injuries often occur in the world of sports.

But, when the injury occurs off the playing field, there tend to be more questions than not and that is exactly what happened when Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic spoke to the media on Thursday following being placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken foot.

“I let the emotions get the best of me there,” Kelenic explained through tears. “I just feel terrible. Especially for the guys. I let the emotions get the best of me and I let them down and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen. “

The injury happened Wednesday night in the ninth inning of the Mariners’ game against the Minnesota Twins. With Seattle trailing 6-3 with two base runners on, Kelenic stepped into the batter’s box to face Twins reliever Jhoan Durán.

The nine-pitch at-bat ended with Kelenic striking out and kicking a water cooler in frustration in the Seattle dugout, suffering a fracture in his left foot.

“I put together a good at-bat but unfortunately I couldn’t come through,” Kelenic said. “And like I said, I made a mistake.”

Prior to the injury, the 24-year-old was slashing .252/.320/.439 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs on 82 hits.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Kelenic said. “I love to win. I’m a huge competitor. And that’s the hardest part, I can’t be out there to help the guys.”

The Mariners ultimately lost the game to the Twins and Kelenic in the process.