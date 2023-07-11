MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Midsummer Classic Online, On TV

Major League Baseball’s best will meet for a star-studded showdown Tuesday night in Seattle.

The stage is set for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The American League enters the Midsummer Classic riding a nine-year win streak, but it’s the National League that’s a -110 moneyline betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will receive the ball for the senior circuit opposite New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Here’s how to watch the MLB All-Star Game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX