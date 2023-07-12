The Boston Red Sox had just a lone representative in the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, with closer Kenley Jansen making the trip to T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

But things could be much different for the Red Sox at the Midsummer Classic a year from now. Toronto Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette certainly thinks so.

“First of all, I think they probably should have more All-Stars this year,” Bichette told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier prior to the marquee exhibition event. “(Alex) Verdugo, (Masataka) Yoshida, (Justin) Turner, (Rafael) Devers — they’re all having All-Star type of years. But next year, (Jarren) Duran is really turning it on, and those guys I mentioned, I think they definitely all could be here.”

Devers, Verdugo and Turner were common answers to Speier on which Red Sox players could appear at the All-Star Game in 2024. Jansen believes that trio has a chance while former Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez substituted Yoshida in for Turner.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who is no stranger to the Red Sox after spending four-plus seasons with Boston, rattled off the same group of names.

But Eovaldi, who threw a scoreless inning after Yankees ace Gerrit Cole started the All-Star Game, made one addition to his list.

“I think (Brayan) Bello could be a good one,” Eovaldi told Speier. “We knew it was coming. When he was in Triple-A, he was going deep into ballgames and just dominating the lineup, punching out hitters, no walks and just dominating really talented hitters.”

Bello, 24, certainly is on an upward trajectory. He emerged as the Red Sox’s ace over the last month, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA over his last five starts. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of those outings and took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at the end of June. Bello then held the American League West-leading Rangers to two runs in seven innings to put the finishing touches on his breakout first half.

And if Bello can keep replicating results in the second half and beyond, he might just make an All-Star appearance as soon as next year.