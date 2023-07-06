The Boston Red Sox have had an up-and-down first half of the season, leading to some confusion about the immediate direction of the team.

There is one thing that has become certain, however. Alex Verdugo is the Red Sox’s right fielder of the future.

Verdugo has had another quietly great season, which makes him Boston’s most valuable player, according to the folks at ESPN. Here’s what Bradford Doolittle had to say about the Red Sox’s most consistent bat.

Alex Verdugo isn’t a perfect player. He doesn’t hit for much power, and he doesn’t hit for power against lefties much at all. But he makes contact, hits in the .280 to .300 range every season and posts consistently outstanding defensive metrics. He had a good case for making the AL All-Star roster. He’ll never be (Mookie) Betts, but he’s a good player in his own right.

Story continues below advertisement

Verdugo has been more than just good. He ranks among the top 10 in the American League in batting average (.291; 10th), runs scored (53; 10th), hits (91; fifth), doubles (26; second), triples (4, fourth) and extra-base hits (36; ninth). That’s elite.

Verdugo isn’t in line to make an All-Star appearance this season, but there could be a few in his future should he continue to play at the level he has in 2023.