NASCAR Announces Date For Postponed Race At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was postponed Sunday due to inclement weather.

NASCAR and the track announced the Cup Series race will be held Monday at noon ET. NHMS announced in a press release that fans will have their tickets and passes fulfilled.

This is the second time this month weather postponed a NASCAR race, and rain played a factor in the Xfinity Series street race the following day in Chicago. A Cup Series race in Dover, Del. in May also was postponed due to inclement weather.

Christopher Bell won pole position Saturday — the fifth time in his career he’s done so. Bell and fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. are the co-favorites to take home the victory at the “Magic Mile,” according to FanDuel. Truex has fallen short multiple times at NHMS and hoped this weekend would be the end of his “Loudon Curse.”

Daniel Suárez and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano also aimed for a victory at New Hampshire, especially during the playoff chase.

William Bryon entered the Crayon 301 as the regular-season points leader with Truex and Kyle Busch behind him in the top three. The race will be aired on USA Network.