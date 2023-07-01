Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

The Heat and Brooklyn Nets are expected to be among the lead suitors for the All-NBA star, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Lillard specifically requested to be traded to Miami, Charania added.

Portland is expected to accommodate Lillard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers also will have an interest in Lillard, Wojnarowski added.

The last report makes it unlikely the Boston Celtics would make a run at Lillard, who turns 33 on July 15, since the All-Star guard made it clear he had no interest in playing in Boston — something Jayson Tatum jokingly took issue with.

However, if the Trail Blazers do work out a deal with either Miami or Brooklyn, it would be another obstacle in the Celtics’ title hopes. The Heat reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Max Strus, which helped them create a trade exception. Jimmy Butler also seemingly tried to recruit Lillard on social media.

The Nets also have room after trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season, and Lillard would evaluate the team to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Boston shouldn’t be ruled out, especially if it can get a deal done without trading Jaylen Brown, but it’s more likely another Eastern Conference team will get a significant upgrade while Portland focuses on a rebuild with 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant, who reportedly signed a five-year, $160 million contract Friday.