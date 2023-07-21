Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green found himself in the midst of a social media mishap earlier this week with Boston Celtics champion Kevin Garnett after defending himself from his fight with now-former teammate Jordan Poole.

Poole may not be the only teammate Green has beef within the Golden State locker room according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole.

“(Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga’s non-relationship) is a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond,” Monte Poole said on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru.” “The new contract implies the Warriors believe he can fix it, but around the league, there are a lot of people saying ‘I don’t know.'”

The contract Monte Poole is referring to is the four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors that Green signed on July 8.

These comments directly conflict with what Green said on the “Podcast P with Paul George” on July 3.

“Well, I think (Chris Paul) brings a couple things,” Green told George. “After the Lakers series, Steph (Curry) said in his press conference, ‘We ran out of variety.’ If they’re taking this away, then you can go to this. If they’re taking that away then you can move to this.

“Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways that we could score and I think CP adds another thing to the menu,” Green continued. “But, I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I actually look forward to learning this from him. I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. … What he would do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking Kuminga is huge.”

According to Monte Poole, Green still talks about the fight with his former teammate with Golden State’s front office.

“It’s an annoyance,” Monte Poole said.