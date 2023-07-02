Three days into NBA free agency and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hasn’t inked a new contract yet.

But one Eastern Conference team might be getting into position to lure Williams away from the Celtics.

The Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Williams and are considering giving the 24-year-old an offer sheet, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Celtics extended the qualifying offer of $8.4 million to Williams this past Thursday making him a restricted free agent. That gives Boston some wiggle room if Williams signs with another team as the Celtics will have two days to match the contract or watch Williams walk.

It’s plausible that Williams, who reportedly generated interest from the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks prior to free agency, would at least entertain an offer from the Hornets given his connection to Charlotte. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound forward grew up in the Charlotte area and played high school at Providence Day School in the city.

But there’s a big drawback for Williams if he chooses the Hornets since they are far from a contending team like the Celtics. Charlotte finished second-to-last in the Eastern Conference this past season at 27-55, but it did afford it the second overall pick on the draft, which the Hornets used to select Brandon Miller.

The Hornets are in need of another wing, especially with Gordon Hayward’s inability to stay healthy. Scotto also reported Charlotte is working on a deal to retain restricted free agent PJ Washington.

The prospect of a homecoming might just be enough for Williams, who averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his fourth NBA season, to don a new uniform next season.