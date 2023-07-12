Patriots safety Kyle Dugger might have been an unknown when Bill Belichick drafted him with New England’s first pick in 2020, but the defensive back has since worked hard to make Belichick look wise for doing so.

And it’s caused many to take notice both during and after Dugger’s first three seasons in the league.

In an ESPN story ranking the league’s top safeties, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler talked with two executives who sung Dugger’s praises.

“Love his ball skills,” a veteran AFC executive told Fowler. “I typically don’t like the big strong safety/linebacker types because they are often limited in coverage, but in this case, I really like the player and how disruptive he is.”

The 27-year-old Dugger has played 44 games over his first three seasons with 15 starts in 17 games last year. He had four interceptions and three interceptions, respectively, in the last two seasons.

“Versatile, tough, smart, excellent tackler,” an NFC executive told Fowler of Dugger.

Dugger was not included in ESPN’s top-10 ranking, but was among the honorable mentions. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar did include Dugger on a different preseason list, tabbing him No. 9 on a list of the 11 best slot defenders.