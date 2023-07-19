It’s one thing for Tom Brady to receive praise for his performance on the field, it’s another to receive praise for talking trash.

NFL free agent outside linebacker Jaylon Smith had nothing but praise for the retired quarterback on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on July 14.

“He talked some stuff and it’s subtle, but it’s enough where it gets under your skin,” Smith said about Brady. “It’s a different dynamic because you gotta respect him because he’s the GOAT.”

Smith was playing for the Dallas Cowboys in November 2019 when the team traveled to New England to face the Patriots in Foxboro.

“It was freezing weather and I actually had an amazing game,” Smith recalled. “We ended up losing the game, but I had like 10 tackles and two (tackles for loss). I had a pass break-up on Julian Edelman. It was crazy.”

The Patriots defeated the Cowboys 13-9, but what Smith remembered most was what Brady said to him after the 28-year-old missed a tackle on Edelman and was called for a defensive hold on the play.

“I get up and Tom Brady’s like, ‘You thought you had me, huh?'” Smith said. “I’m like, ‘Come on man, I’m right here.'”

It didn’t matter to Smith that Brady pretty much dismissed him on the field because after the game the seven-time Super Bowl champion hunted down the Notre Dame product.

“He told me I was a great player,” Smith proudly announced. “That kind of made my career because Tom Brady gave me that validation. I don’t need nobody else’s validation.”

Smith last played for the New York Giants in 2022, registering 88 tackles and one fumble recovery in 13 appearances.